U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sonsere Christian, contracting specialist for the 11th Contracting Squadron, finishes a project on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2024. The 11th Contracting Squadron had a record-breaking year in 2024, funding $75 million in contracts for the fiscal year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)
11th Contracting Squadron excels at AFDW Contracting Awards
