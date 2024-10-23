Academy recognizes Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brittnie Myott (left), a military spouse, takes a photo of her son, Jeffrey Myott, Jr., with Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog, during a Fire Prevention Week meet-and-greet at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 11, 2024. The Academy’s Fire and Emergency Services paraded fire engines, ambulances and equipment through base housing and culminated the event with a meet-and-greet to encourage Academy residents to learn more about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)