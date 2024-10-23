Academy recognizes Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A family greets Smokey the Bear, a U.S. Forest Service mascot, and Sparky the Fire Dog, a National Fire Protection Association mascot, during a Fire Prevention Week meet-and-greet at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 11, 2024. The Academy’s Fire and Emergency Services paraded fire engines, ambulances and equipment through base housing and culminated the event with a meet and greet to encourage Academy residents to learn more about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)