    Academy recognizes Fire Prevention Week [Image 1 of 4]

    Academy recognizes Fire Prevention Week

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Fire Prevention Team pauses for a group photo during their visit to the Community Center at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024. The team conducted facility walkthroughs to encourage Academy employees and service members to regularly check their residential smoke detectors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

    This work, Academy recognizes Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

