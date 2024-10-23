Academy recognizes Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Fire Prevention Team pauses for a group photo during their visit to the Community Center at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024. The team conducted facility walkthroughs to encourage Academy employees and service members to regularly check their residential smoke detectors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)