Academy recognizes Fire Prevention Week

Sparky the Fire Dog, a National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) mascot, greets employees and visitors at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 9, 2024. Sparky and Smokey the Bear, a second fire prevention mascot, raised awareness for Fire Prevention Week, an NFPA campaign to educate the public on the dangers and destructive nature of fires in hopes of deterring them in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)