Academy recognizes Fire Prevention Week

Brittnie Myott (left), a military spouse, takes a photo of her son, Jeffrey Myott, Jr., with Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog, during a Fire Prevention Week meet-and-greet at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 11, 2024. The Academy's Fire and Emergency Services paraded fire engines, ambulances and equipment through base housing and culminated the event with a meet-and-greet to encourage Academy residents to learn more about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Fire Prevention Team hosted various events across the Academy in recognition of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12.



This year’s theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you,” emphasizes the importance of having functional smoke alarms in residential homes. This year’s focus on working smoke alarms comes in response to National Fire Protection Association data, which shows that the majority of U.S. home fire deaths continue to occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.



Steve Gonzales, Academy Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention, encourages Academy employees and families to install, test and replace their detectors regularly.

“I would like people to understand that smoke detectors are only good for 10 years,” said Gonzales. “After that, [smoke directors] need to be switched out for new models. People should also be familiar with how to replace the batteries every fall and spring.”



Throughout the week, the Fire and Emergency Services Fire Prevention Team visited the Child Development Center and local elementary school. They also conducted facility walk-throughs to hand out items and educate Academy employees. Smokey the Bear and Sparky, two mascots, also greeted visitors and service members at the Academy’s South Gate.



“Our goal is to save lives and spread fire prevention awareness to as many children and families, as possible,” said Hunter Ventry, 10th Civil Engineer Squadron fire prevention inspector. “We want everyone to understand the importance of an advance notification in smoke detectors.”



Ventry encourages families to replace their smoke detector batteries every six months.



“My personal experience of seeing the destruction of a home due to fire is never easy,” said Ventry. “It’s difficult to witness a family that has lost their belongings, but thankfully, their lives were saved due to early detection.”



The Academy’s Fire Department culminated the week with a parade through base housing.



“Having the opportunity to educate children at an early age allows us to spread awareness about the dangers of fire in their home,” said Ventry. “And, most importantly, how they can be prevented.”



Fire Prevention Week is celebrated throughout North America every October and is the oldest U.S. public health observance on record. For more than 100 years, Fire Prevention Week has worked to educate people about the risk of home fires and ways to minimize them.