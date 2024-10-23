Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD Sparks STEM Interest at Aviation Career Day [Image 5 of 5]

    NAWCWD Sparks STEM Interest at Aviation Career Day

    CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    A student from a Ventura County school receives second place in the "Make Garbage Fly" contest during the STEM-focused Aviation Career Day at Camarillo Airport on Oct. 18, 2024. The contest involved building gliders out of recyclable materials, and students competed to see whose creation flew the farthest.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8714791
    VIRIN: 241018-N-TC277-8110
    Resolution: 4903x3289
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, US
    #MakeAnImpact #NavalSTEM #NAWCWD #STEMEducation #AviationCareerDay #STEMInnovation

