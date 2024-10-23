NAWCWD Sparks STEM Interest at Aviation Career Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gonzalo Figueroa, a mechanical engineer, and Stacy Eang, a NAWCWD Spectrum Warfare Division electrical engineer, give a hands-on demonstration of a 3D-printed "missile launcher" developed by new NAWCWD employees for the "Game of Drones" project. Students learned about electronic warfare and the innovative work being done at NAWCWD during the STEM-focused Aviation Career Day at Camarillo Airport on Oct. 18, 2024.