NAWCWD Sparks STEM Interest at Aviation Career Day

Gonzalo Figueroa, a mechanical engineer, and Stacy Eang, a NAWCWD Spectrum Warfare Division electrical engineer, give a hands-on demonstration of a 3D-printed "missile launcher" developed by new NAWCWD employees for the "Game of Drones" project. Students learned about electronic warfare and the innovative work being done at NAWCWD during the STEM-focused Aviation Career Day at Camarillo Airport on Oct. 18, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8714787
|VIRIN:
|241018-N-TC277-6516
|Resolution:
|1512x1948
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
