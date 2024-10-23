Date Taken: 10.18.2024 Date Posted: 10.23.2024 16:37 Photo ID: 8714779 VIRIN: 241018-N-TC277-6509 Resolution: 2012x1132 Size: 1.2 MB Location: CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAWCWD Sparks STEM Interest at Aviation Career Day [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.