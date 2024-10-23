Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD Sparks STEM Interest at Aviation Career Day [Image 3 of 5]

    NAWCWD Sparks STEM Interest at Aviation Career Day

    CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    William Reed, a NAWCWD target systems operator, assists students during the STEM-focused Aviation Career Day at Camarillo Airport on Oct. 18, 2024. Students participated in hands-on simulations, flying a virtual BQM-177 drone, learning about NAWCWD’s technology and its real-world applications in military training and operations.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 16:37
    #MakeAnImpact #NavalSTEM #NAWCWD #STEMEducation #AviationCareerDay #STEMInnovation

