NAWCWD Sparks STEM Interest at Aviation Career Day

William Reed, a NAWCWD target systems operator, assists students during the STEM-focused Aviation Career Day at Camarillo Airport on Oct. 18, 2024. Students participated in hands-on simulations, flying a virtual BQM-177 drone, learning about NAWCWD’s technology and its real-world applications in military training and operations.