NAWCWD Sparks STEM Interest at Aviation Career Day

Photo By Michael Smith | A student from a Ventura County school receives second place in the "Make Garbage Fly" contest during the STEM-focused Aviation Career Day at Camarillo Airport on Oct. 18, 2024. The contest involved building gliders out of recyclable materials, and students competed to see whose creation flew the farthest.

Ventura County students soared into the world of aviation and STEM careers on Oct. 18 during Aviation Career Day at Camarillo Airport. The event provided more than 350 middle and high school students with an immersive, hands-on experience, sparking curiosity and inspiring the next generation of engineers, pilots, and innovators.



An Engaging Exploration of STEM



Throughout the day, students engaged with interactive exhibits, flying drones, using flight simulators, and interacting with industry professionals. Layla, a high school attendee, expressed her excitement,



“It’s great to visit each table, hear what everyone has to say, and learn from their personal experiences.” Her reaction echoed the overall energy of the event, a place where students could connect what they were learning in the classroom with real-world applications.



Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division hosted multiple tables and displays, offering students real-world insights into the cutting-edge work done at Point Mugu and China Lake. Students interacted with a BQM-177 static display, where they used the Standard Navy Target Control (SNTC) system to simulate naval target training. They also participated in an Expendable Aerial Vehicle (EAV) demonstration and explored the Game of Drones exhibit, providing hands-on exposure to UAV technology. These diverse displays gave students a comprehensive look at the technologies that power naval operations.



“It’s incredible to see the students’ faces light up when they realize they’re controlling a virtual drone,” said William Reed, NAWCWD target systems operator. “It’s exciting to think that we could be inspiring future drone pilots or engineers.”



Reed highlighted the importance of introducing students to naval technologies and engaging the local community to inspire future careers at NAWCWD.



Miguel Leon, NAWCWD expendable aerial vehicles lead engineer, was impressed by the students’ enthusiasm and skills.



“It’s exciting to think that they might be the ones building and flying drones for us in the future.”



Developing Critical Skills for the Future



Mike Magraudy, NAWCWD TMSS systems engineer, emphasized the importance of students developing problem-solving skills in fields such as electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as computer programming. He noted that the students were using the same naval target control system that operates the BQM-177 aerial target, giving them a hands-on opportunity to explore technology used in real-world naval training exercises.



Preparing Students for Real-World Careers



NAWCWD’s presence at Aviation Career Day went beyond technology displays, highlighting the Navy’s commitment to building the workforce of tomorrow. Through its Education Partnership Agreements (EPA) with local schools, NAWCWD supports STEM outreach by offering students base tours, robotics competitions, and internship opportunities. These efforts are part of the Navy’s mission to develop and retain talent for critical defense roles.



Angel Zamarron, who oversees NAWCWD’s Student Outreach & Employment-Academic Partnerships activities, emphasized the impact of the event on both students and NAWCWD employees.



“By sharing their time and experience with local students, our employees are able to engage students and inspire them to consider career opportunities supporting Naval STEM,” she said. “Civilian employees are vital to supporting the Navy’s mission and advancing our technological capabilities.”



By the end of the event, students learned about numerous career pathways and opportunities through NAWCWD's initiatives, such as the Science and Engineering Student Employment Program (SSEP) and the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) program, which provide hands-on experiences in Naval STEM careers.



Hands-On Learning Makes an Impact



For educators like Karen Kikuchi, a robotics and computer science teacher, the real value of events like Aviation Career Day is the connection between classroom learning and real-world applications.



“Hands-on experiences make a connection between academic learning and life beyond school,” she said. “Students ask, ‘When will I ever use this?’ and events like today give them that answer.”



As the event wrapped up, the excitement among the students was palpable, with many discovering new passions and interests.



“Flying the drone simulators was awesome! It was such a cool experience, and now I’m really interested in learning more about drones and how they work,” said Regan.



For NAWCWD, this outreach is about more than just sparking interest; it’s about ensuring the future strength of the Navy’s technological capabilities and fulfilling its mission to prepare the Navy and the nation for tomorrow’s challenges.



Looking Ahead



Aviation Career Day demonstrated the potential to inspire students, educators, and industry professionals alike, fostering a connection between education and industry. With numerous STEM pathways available in Ventura County — including robotics, engineering, and aviation — events like this serve a critical role in shaping the next generation of innovators.