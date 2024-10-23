WESP Security Briefing for 169th Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing, engage in a Checkered Flag security briefing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2024. Checkered Flag is one of the Department of Defense’s largest air-to-air exercises designed to integrate fourth and fifth generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)