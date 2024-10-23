Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Kirkland, and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Baker, both crew chiefs assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, repair the tire of an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet in preparation for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program exercise during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2024. WSEP focuses on the testing evaluation of live-fire weapons systems, while providing real world experience to the Airmen operating and supporting during the exercise. The combination of both exercises saves resources and provides a unique training battlefield for a variety of aircraft and support personnel from across the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8714757
    VIRIN: 241022-Z-HT982-1009
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 18.06 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall AFB
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    WSEP
    Checkered Flag
    325th Fighter Wing

