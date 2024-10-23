Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Kirkland, and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Baker, both crew chiefs assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, repair the tire of an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet in preparation for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program exercise during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2024. WSEP focuses on the testing evaluation of live-fire weapons systems, while providing real world experience to the Airmen operating and supporting during the exercise. The combination of both exercises saves resources and provides a unique training battlefield for a variety of aircraft and support personnel from across the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)