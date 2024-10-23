Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaden Whitehouse, a crew chief assigned to the 316th Fighter Squadron, McEntire Joint National Guard Base, conducts engine checks to prepare for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program exercise during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2024. Aircraft participating in Checkered Flag also take part in the WSEP East 25.01, the Air Force’s joint program to test air-to-air and air-to-ground live fire weapons employment for combat aviators and maintainers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)
|10.22.2024
|10.23.2024 16:21
|8714754
|241022-Z-HT982-1003
|7200x4800
|18.06 MB
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|3
|1
