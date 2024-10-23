Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaden Whitehouse, a crew chief assigned to the 316th Fighter Squadron, McEntire Joint National Guard Base, conducts engine checks to prepare for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program exercise during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2024. Aircraft participating in Checkered Flag also take part in the WSEP East 25.01, the Air Force’s joint program to test air-to-air and air-to-ground live fire weapons employment for combat aviators and maintainers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8714754
    VIRIN: 241022-Z-HT982-1003
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 18.06 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall AFB
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    WSEP
    Checkered Flag
    325th Fighter Wing

