Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 157th Fighter Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, stand by for the upcoming Weapons System Evaluation Program exercise during Checkered Flag at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2024. Checkered Flag is one of the Department of Defense’s largest air-to-air exercises designed to integrate fourth and fifth generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)