    Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 157th Fighter Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, stand by for the upcoming Weapons System Evaluation Program exercise during Checkered Flag at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2024. Checkered Flag is one of the Department of Defense’s largest air-to-air exercises designed to integrate fourth and fifth generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8714753
    VIRIN: 241022-Z-HT982-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.65 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WESP Security Briefing for 169th Fighter Wing

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    WSEP
    Checkered Flag
    325th Fighter Wing

