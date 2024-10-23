Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Baker, a crew chief assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, repairs the tire of an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet in preparation for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program exercise during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2024. WSEP focuses on the testing evaluation of live-fire weapons systems, while providing real world experience to the Airmen operating and supporting during the exercise. The combination of both exercises saves resources and provides a unique training battlefield for a variety of aircraft and support personnel from across the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8714758
|VIRIN:
|241022-Z-HT982-1010
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|17.06 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
