Maintenance preparing F-16s for the WSEP exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Baker, a crew chief assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, repairs the tire of an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet in preparation for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program exercise during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2024. WSEP focuses on the testing evaluation of live-fire weapons systems, while providing real world experience to the Airmen operating and supporting during the exercise. The combination of both exercises saves resources and provides a unique training battlefield for a variety of aircraft and support personnel from across the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)