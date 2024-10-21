100 percent inventory of 12,000 pieces of equipment underway at APS-2 Powidz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Working together as a team to complete the 100 percent inventory of equipment at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite are more than 50 Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers, 25-30 Soldiers and Army Civilians, and about 40 contractors, working six days a week from dawn to dusk. (William Diaz-Wilson)