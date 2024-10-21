100 percent inventory of 12,000 pieces of equipment underway at APS-2 Powidz

Photo By Cameron Porter | Working together as a team to complete the 100 percent inventory of equipment at the...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Working together as a team to complete the 100 percent inventory of equipment at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite are more than 50 Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers, 25-30 Soldiers and Army Civilians, and about 40 contractors, working six days a week from dawn to dusk. (William Diaz-Wilson) see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland – Now that operations are underway at the newest, most modern Army Prepositioned Stocks worksite in the world, the next step in the process is inventorying the thousands of equipment pieces, there. This includes Abrams tanks and Bradely fighting vehicles as well as dozens of 20-foot storage and shipping containers full of equipment stock, supplies, shop parts, and tools, and a multitude of other tactical and combat wheeled and tracked vehicles, plus more.



Army Field Support Battalion-Poland began the arduous task of inventorying over 1,500 pieces of rolling stock, 120 containers and a total of about 12,000 pieces equipment at the Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland, Oct. 21.



The mission is expected to take about three weeks to complete, but should not exceed a total of four weeks, according to William Diaz-Wilson, the chief of supply with AFSBn-Poland at the Powidz APS-2 worksite.



Working together as a team to accomplish the mission, more than 50 Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers are working side-by-side, should-to-shoulder with 25-30 Soldiers and Army Civilians and about 40 contractors, six days a week from dawn to dusk.



And augmenting AFSBn-Poland during the 100 percent inventory are personnel from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s headquarters as well as all three of AFSBn-Poland’s sister battalions under the brigade. This includes Battalion Benelux, Battalion Africa and Battalion Germany.



“This is a new thing for [the Poland Provided Logistic Support personnel], here. Not only are we working together as a cohesive team. They [the PPLS personnel] are also learning about our equipment and our accountability processes,” Diaz-Wilson said.



“It's a very complex mission because everything that’s in the containers has to be taken out and laid out for the inventory,” Diaz-Wilson said. “Each part, each individual piece, all the equipment, all the rolling stock – everything has to be individually looked at and inventoried, ensuring all serial numbers and identification placards match the master property hand receipt.”



This is extremely important because at the end of this inventory the battalion will have 100 percent accountability of all the equipment that was moved from the APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to the Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland, Diaz-Wilson said.



“The weather is helping because even though in the mornings it's cold, the sun is shining in Poland, and it's a good atmosphere. Everyone is working together to meet the commander’s intent, and everyone is motivated. This is a tremendous accomplishment for the 405th AFSB and AFSBn-Poland,” said Diaz-Wilson.



Diaz-Wilson said Battalion Poland’s supply team, led by Property Book Officer Malinda Fairnot, is doing an outstanding job synchronizing all aspects of the inventory and ensuring all the detailed information is captured. “It’s a mammoth operation,” he added.



The state-of-the-art APS-2 worksite in Powidz encompasses 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility, and various supporting structures, plus 58,000 square feet of munitions storage nearby. It houses an entire modernized armored brigade combat team’s worth of APS-2 equipment.



There are a total of six APS-2 worksites spread across Europe. It is estimated these worksites, like the one in Powidz, can help reduce deployment timelines for an armored brigade combat team or a sustainment brigade from 60 days to as little as a week or two. By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to employ at a moment’s notice, the 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection, warfighter readiness and logistics support missions.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to ASC and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB. Watch this video at www.dvidshub.net/video/930159 to learn more about the 405th AFSB's APS-2 program and the Powidz APS-2 worksite.