100 percent inventory of 12,000 pieces of equipment underway at APS-2 Powidz

A combined team of Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers, U.S. Soldiers, Army Civilians, and contractors crack open the first of about 120 20-foot storage and shipping containers full of equipment stock, shop parts, supplies and tools at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, who has mission command of the Powidz APS-2 worksite, is tasked with conducting a 100 percent inventory of everything at the site in the next three to four weeks. (William Diaz-Wilson)