    100 percent inventory of 12,000 pieces of equipment underway at APS-2 Powidz [Image 2 of 4]

    100 percent inventory of 12,000 pieces of equipment underway at APS-2 Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A combined team of Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers, U.S. Soldiers, Army Civilians, and contractors crack open the first of about 120 20-foot storage and shipping containers full of equipment stock, shop parts, supplies and tools at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, who has mission command of the Powidz APS-2 worksite, is tasked with conducting a 100 percent inventory of everything at the site in the next three to four weeks. (William Diaz-Wilson)

