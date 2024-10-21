100 percent inventory of 12,000 pieces of equipment underway at APS-2 Powidz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors work side-by-side, shoulder-to shoulder to complete a 100 percent inventory of equipment at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. This includes over 1,500 pieces of rolling stock,120 storage and shipping containers, and a total of about 12,000 pieces of equipment. (William Diaz-Wilson)