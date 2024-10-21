Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Monday: Why Simulated Training Exercises Matter [Image 4 of 5]

    Medical Monday: Why Simulated Training Exercises Matter

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) assesses and packs a wound to control simulated bleeding on a medical training mannequin as part of a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024. CTEs are instruction and applied exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. These CTEs reinforce their skill sets to bolster Army medical capabilities and ensure Soldier proficiencies with life-saving measures. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 20:27
    Photo ID: 8712721
    VIRIN: 241021-A-MP628-1213
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 578.52 KB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Medical
    Readiness
    Training
    CTE
    FRSD

