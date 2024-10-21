Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Monday: Why Simulated Training Exercises Matter [Image 3 of 5]

    Medical Monday: Why Simulated Training Exercises Matter

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a medical training mannequin as part of a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024. CTEs are instruction and applied exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. These CTEs reinforce their skill sets to bolster Army medical capabilities and ensure Soldier proficiencies with life-saving measures. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)

