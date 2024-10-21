U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a medical training mannequin as part of a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024. CTEs are instruction and applied exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. These CTEs reinforce their skill sets to bolster Army medical capabilities and ensure Soldier proficiencies with life-saving measures. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)
Medical Monday: Why Simulated Training Exercises Matter
