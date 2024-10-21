Medical Monday: Why Simulated Training Exercises Matter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) load gear needed to create a mobile FRSD location as part of their Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024. CTEs are instruction and applied exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. These CTEs reinforce their skill sets to bolster Army medical capabilities and ensure Soldier proficiencies with life-saving measures. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)