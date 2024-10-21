Medical Monday: Why Simulated Training Exercises Matter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Jenna Lehrke, a U.S. Army critical care nurse assigned to the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), prepares a Hamilton-T1 Intelligent Transport Ventilator as part of a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024. With multiple functionalities, the Hamilton-T1 Intelligent Transport Ventilator is a portable ventilator that is able to adapt to austere environments. The FRSD utilizes these ventilators due to its combined functionality as a fully featured compact ICU ventilator with expanded battery life to allow for successful patient transport across greater distances. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)