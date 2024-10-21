19th Air Force Command Team visits Holloman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, right, coins U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dre Perry, 49th Communications Squadron base equipment custodian at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 8, 2024. The 19th Air Force Command Team visited Holloman Air Force Base to evaluate the installation's capabilities, identify areas for improvement, and explore how the 19th AF can enhance support for the installation. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)