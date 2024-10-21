19th Air Force Command Team visits Holloman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Shannon Sullivan, 9th Attack Squadron chief of weapons and tactics, left, gives a tour of an MQ-9 Reaper ground control station to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 19th Air Force command chief at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 8, 2024. Throughout the tour, Kreuder and Scott interacted with Airmen, observed squadron operations, and participated in various hands-on activities. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)