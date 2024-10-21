19th Air Force Command Team visits Holloman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, right, coins U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Klayton Kolosky, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MQ-9 avionics journeyman, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 8, 2024. The 19th Air Force Command Team visited Holloman Air Force Base to evaluate the installation's capabilities, identify areas for improvement, and explore how the 19th Air Force can enhance support of the installation. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)