    19th Air Force Command Team visits Holloman AFB [Image 1 of 5]

    19th Air Force Command Team visits Holloman AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing

    Holloman Leadership salute for the arrival of U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 19th Air Force command chief at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 7, 2024. The 19th Air Force Command Team visited Holloman Air Force Base to evaluate the installation's capabilities, identify areas for improvement, and explore how the 19th Air Force can enhance support for the installation. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 10:10
    Photo ID: 8711183
    VIRIN: 241007-F-IP012-1003
    Resolution: 7631x5087
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 19th Air Force Command Team visits Holloman AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    Air Force
    AETC
    49th Wing
    19th AF
    19thAF

