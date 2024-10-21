19th Air Force Command Team visits Holloman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, changes the tire of an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 8, 2024 Throughout the tour, Kreuder and U.S. Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 19th Air Force command chief interacted with Airmen, observed squadron operations, and participated in various hands-on activities. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)