Checking in with Polish Partners

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Laird, left, 126th LRS, goes over his vehicle maintenance checklist at Malbork, Poland, Oct. 17, 2024. The 126th LRS was in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)