Checking in with Polish Partner

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matt Boice, 126th Civil Engineer Squadron, commander, discusses the fire departments capabilites during an expeditionary site survey at Malbork, Poland, Oct. 17, 2024. The 126th CES was in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)