    Checking in with Polish Partner [Image 3 of 7]

    POLAND

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matt Boice, 126th Civil Engineer Squadron, commander, discusses the fire departments capabilites during an expeditionary site survey at Malbork, Poland, Oct. 17, 2024. The 126th CES was in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    This work, Checking in with Polish Partner [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    National Guard
    State Parntnership Program

