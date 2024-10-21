Checking in with Polish Partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Keiser, 200th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, drops a weight on a Dynamic Cone Penetrator during a runway penetration test at Gdynia, Poland, Oct. 15, 2024. A penetration test, tests the strength of the runway. 200th REDHORSE was in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)