Checking in with Polish Partners

Members of the Expeditionary Site Survey team stand with their Polish counterparts for a group photo in Malbork, Poland, Oct. 17, 2024. The 126th Air Refueling Wing was in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)