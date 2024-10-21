Checking in with Polish Partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brad Kahrhoff, 126th Supply Chain Operation Squadron, explains the State Partnership Program during a briefing at Malbork. Poland Oct. 17, 2024. The 126th Air Refueling Wing was in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)