U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brad Kahrhoff, 126th Supply Chain Operation Squadron, explains the State Partnership Program during a briefing at Malbork. Poland Oct. 17, 2024. The 126th Air Refueling Wing was in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 08:39
|Photo ID:
|8710911
|VIRIN:
|241017-Z-ET407-1001
|Resolution:
|4295x6442
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checking in with Polish Partners [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.