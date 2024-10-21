USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for INSURV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Jake Byers, from Houston, moves lockers to be offloaded in preparation for a maintenance assist visit in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)