USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for a maintenance assist visit

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jack Ferron, right, from Paris, Texas, Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Mason Hall, middle, from Silverdale, Washington, and Ensign Maggie Keady Dooley, from New York, perform spot check on a slip roll machine in the machinery repair shop in preparation for a maintenance assist visit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)