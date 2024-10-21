Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for INSURV [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for INSURV

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Airman Zymeir Hawkins, from New York, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Taylor Reams, from Wichita Falls, Texas, offload lockers in preparation for a maintenance assist visit in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 19:26
    Photo ID: 8710059
    VIRIN: 241021-N-MI100-1022
    Resolution: 5026x3351
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for INSURV [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for a maintenance assist visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for INSURV
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for a maintenance assist visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for INSURV
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for INSURV
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for INSURV
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for INSURV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inspection
    CVN 76
    Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download