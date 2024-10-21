Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for a maintenance assist visit [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for a maintenance assist visit

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Mason Hall, from Silverdale, Washington, right, and Ensign Maggie Keady Dooley, from New York, perform a spot check on a slip roll machine, in the machinery repair shop in preparation for a maintenance assist visit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 19:26
    Photo ID: 8710058
    VIRIN: 241021-N-BE723-1051
    Resolution: 5281x3521
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    inspection
    CVN 76
    Spot Check
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance

