USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for a maintenance assist visit

Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Mason Hall, from Silverdale, Washington, right, and Ensign Maggie Keady Dooley, from New York, perform a spot check on a slip roll machine, in the machinery repair shop in preparation for a maintenance assist visit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)
