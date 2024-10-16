Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32 change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241018-N-GR655-1101 GROTON, Conn. (October 18, 2024) – The official party poses for photo following a change of command ceremony for Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32 at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut October 18, 2024. Cmdr. Francisco Martinez, left, relieved Capt. Jacob Hurt, center right, during the ceremony. Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, center left, commander of Undersea Warfighting Development Center, presided over the ceremony and Hurt’s brother, Capt. Jim Hurt, right, served as quest speaker. SRS 32 centralizes administrative and support functions, economizes resources, and provides a common pool of experts who provide complete functional support to operational and pre-commissioning submarines and crews stationed in the northeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)