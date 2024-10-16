Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32 change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32 change of command ceremony

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten      

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    241018-N-GR655-1101 GROTON, Conn. (October 18, 2024) – The official party poses for photo following a change of command ceremony for Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32 at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut October 18, 2024. Cmdr. Francisco Martinez, left, relieved Capt. Jacob Hurt, center right, during the ceremony. Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, center left, commander of Undersea Warfighting Development Center, presided over the ceremony and Hurt’s brother, Capt. Jim Hurt, right, served as quest speaker. SRS 32 centralizes administrative and support functions, economizes resources, and provides a common pool of experts who provide complete functional support to operational and pre-commissioning submarines and crews stationed in the northeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    Submarine Readiness Squadron 32 holds change of command

    TAGS

    Groton
    submarine
    New London
    SRS 32

