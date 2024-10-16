Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32 change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241018-N-GR655-1083 GROTON, Conn. (October 18, 2024) – Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, center, commander of Undersea Warfighting Development Center, applauds during a change of command ceremony for Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32 at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut October 18, 2024. Cmdr. Francisco Martinez, left, relieved Capt. Jacob Hurt, right, during the ceremony. SRS 32 centralizes administrative and support functions, economizes resources, and provides a common pool of experts who provide complete functional support to operational and pre-commissioning submarines and crews stationed in the northeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)