Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32 change of command ceremony

241018-N-GR655-1096 GROTON, Conn. (October 18, 2024) – Cmdr. Francisco Martinez, commanding officer of Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32, departs a change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Station New London in Groton, Connecticut October 18, 2024. Martinez relieved Capt. Jacob Hurt during the ceremony. SRS 32 centralizes administrative and support functions, economizes resources, and provides a common pool of experts who provide complete functional support to operational and pre-commissioning submarines and crews stationed in the northeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)