Submarine Readiness Squadron 32 holds change of command

GROTON, Connecticut – Capt. Jacob Hurt turned command of Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32 over to Cmdr. Francisco Martinez in a traditional Navy ceremony held Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, October 18, 2024.



SRS 32 centralizes administrative and support functions, economizes resources, and provides a common pool of experts who provide complete functional support to operational submarines homeported at Groton, pre-commissioning unit (PCU) crews at Electric Boat ship building facility, and maintenance period units at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.



Hurt praised his team’s accomplishments during his remarks calling his tour “a rewarding and fulfilling three years.”



“I’m truly honored to have led some of the finest sailors and civilians I’ve been around in my 22 years in the Navy,” Hurt said. “This capable and professional collection of subject matter experts keep ‘The Submarine Capital of the World’ ready to ‘fight tonight.’”



During Hurt’s tenure, the command oversaw four changes of homeport, 10 submarine deployments, three deliveries from the shipyard, two commissionings, two Ice Camp exercises, and four short-notice operational deployments.



“This team is in good hands with Cmdr. Martinez,” Hurt added. “It has been the honor of my career to be your commanding officer, and I know even brighter days are ahead for you all.”



Hurt, a native of Excelsior Springs, Missouri and 2002 graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, took command of the support squadron in in August 2021, formerly known as Naval Submarine Support Center (NSSC), and his previous submarine tours include USS Toledo (SSN 769), USS Helena (SSN 725) and USS Alaska (SSBN 732). Following his departure, Hurt will continue to serve in an instructor capacity at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.



Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, commander of Undersea Warfighting Development Center, presided over the ceremony.



“It is my honor to be here today to welcome commander Martinez and to congratulate captain Jacob Hurt on a successful tour,” Van Poots said. “As part of the most lethal submarine force ever to sail the seas, I want to thank you all for being here. What you do matters today and matters well into the future of our nation,” he continued.



Delivering remarks at the ceremony was Hurt’s brother, Capt. James Hurt, the program manager for the U.S. Navy’s advanced lightweight torpedo program.



“As I read through his bio, I am once again impressed with the width and breadth of Jacob’s submarine experience,” Hurt said. “Geographically, he operated from the equator to the arctic and, operationally, his experience spans from being deep in maintenance to being the tip of the spear on multiple fast attack missions that reinforce the foundation of our Nation’s national security through multiple strategic deterrence patrols.”



Martinez, a native of Lincoln, Nebraska and 2008 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, thanked Hurt for a smooth turnover process, saying “Thank you for the time spent discussing the successes, lessons learned and thoughts on the future of Submarine Readiness Squadron Thirty-Two. I wish you the best on your next tour in Newport.”



“To Submarine Readiness Squadron 32, impressive is the word I would use to describe the last couple of weeks of interaction with you. I couldn’t agree more with Captain Hurt that you are unique, impactful and crucial to the missions of the Navy’s most valuable assets.”



Martinez comes to Groton from the Pentagon where he served as the mission assurance operations officer on the joint staff. His previous submarine tours include USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735), and USS Pasadena (SSN 752).



The commanding officer of SRS 32 ensures assigned personnel, staffs, and submarines achieve and maintain a level of training, personnel and material readiness to carry out their assigned missions. SRS 32 provides support to the commanders of Submarine Squadrons (SUBRON) 2, 4, 12, and 16 in the areas of administrations, medical, legal, chaplain, supply, combat systems, engineering, communications and operations to improve readiness; and performs such other functions as may be directed by higher authority. The position is dual-hatted as it also oversees Groton’s Performance Monitoring Team, a collective of hand-selected technicians who utilize cutting-edge technology to improve reliability and provide direct support in troubleshooting complex submarine systems.

