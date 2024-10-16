Joint force delivers air support in Alaska during JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division rush out of a Royal Australian C-17 Globemaster III during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, flying over the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 15, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)