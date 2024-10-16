Joint force delivers air support in Alaska during JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flightline during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center on Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 15, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)