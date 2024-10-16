Joint force delivers air support in Alaska during JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Air Force members work together during an airdrop during Joint Multinational Readiness Center, flying over Alaska, Oct. 15, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)