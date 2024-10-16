Joint force delivers air support in Alaska during JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Flt. Lt. Tom Breadon, Number 36 Squadron pilot, briefs mission details before participating in an airdrop during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)