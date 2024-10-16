Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint force delivers air support in Alaska during JPMRC 25-01 [Image 6 of 11]

    Joint force delivers air support in Alaska during JPMRC 25-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division prepares parachutes before an airdrop during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, flying over the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 15, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 21:38
    Photo ID: 8703820
    VIRIN: 241015-F-NW874-1025
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Joint force delivers air support in Alaska during JPMRC 25-01 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

