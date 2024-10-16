U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 8, 2024) Capt. Laura Hatcher (Ret.), U.S. Navy, addresses the audience during the "Sports Field to the Battlefield" panel at the Aspire Conference in Mahan Hall, U.S. Naval Academy. The panel explored how leadership and culture in sports translate to building and leading warfighting teams. As the undergraduate institution for the U.S. Navy, the Naval Academy trains midshipmen to become professional officers, instilling competence, character, and compassion in service to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)