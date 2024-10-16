Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 8, 2024) Capt. Laura Hatcher (Ret.), U.S. Navy, addresses the audience during the "Sports Field to the Battlefield" panel at the Aspire Conference in Mahan Hall, U.S. Naval Academy. The panel explored how leadership and culture in sports translate to building and leading warfighting teams. As the undergraduate institution for the U.S. Navy, the Naval Academy trains midshipmen to become professional officers, instilling competence, character, and compassion in service to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 10:42
    Photo ID: 8702194
    VIRIN: 241008-N-ID676-2046
    Resolution: 4061x2784
    Size: 1021.65 KB
    Location: US
    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Naval Academy

