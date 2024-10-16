U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 8, 2024) – Brig. Gen. Tamara Campbell, U.S. Marine Corps; Capt. Adria Schneck, U.S. Navy Reserve; Capt. Laura Hatcher (Ret.), U.S. Navy; Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, U.S. Navy Reserve; and Lt. Cmdr. Tommy Smith, U.S. Navy, participate in the "Sports Field to the Battlefield" panel during the ASPIRE Conference at Mahan Hall, U.S. Naval Academy. The panel discussed how leadership and culture in sports translate to building and leading warfighting teams. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the U.S. Naval Academy prepares midshipmen to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)