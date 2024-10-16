U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 8, 2024) An audience member asks a question during the Aspire Conference in Mahan Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy. The conference, themed "Grounded in Culture: Strategies for Building and Leading Ethical and Inclusive Warfighting Teams," allowed midshipmen and attendees to engage directly with senior naval leaders, addressing topics like leadership, diversity, and inclusion. As the undergraduate institution for the U.S. Navy, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers, fostering competence, character, and compassion in service to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)